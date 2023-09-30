Man gets prison for smuggling drugs into San Diego County jail

SAN DIEGO — A man was sentenced to four years in prison for smuggling drugs into a San Diego County jail, authorities said.

Israel Calvillo, 27, pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance inside of a jail, Sgt. Aaron Brooke with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Friday.

On June 20, Calvillo was arrested for violating the conditions of his post-release community supervision, according to law enforcement.

While being booked into custody at the Vista Detention Facility, Calvillo was taken to the hospital, where authorities found six bindles of drugs inside of Calvillo after they suspected him of smuggling drugs into jail, Brooke said.

In early September, a North County woman was arrested on suspicion of mailing a drug-laced letter to a county jail, per the sheriff’s department. The letter had the appearance of being soaked in an unknown liquid that had already dried, authorities said.

