Man gets prison for stealing vehicle, leaving loaded gun at EC Goodwill store

Aug. 25—EAU CLAIRE — A Cornell man will spend four years in prison for stealing a car from an Eau Claire residence and stashing a loaded revolver he found inside the vehicle on a shelf at the Goodwill store.

The firearm was placed on a low shelf in the electronics section, within reach of any customer — including children, police said.

Steven V. Sorensen, 43, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, two misdemeanor counts of theft and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Michael Schumacher.

Sorensen was ordered to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Sorensen must pay $5,790 in restitution, maintain absolute sobriety, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Sorensen must also have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

Sorensen was fined $941.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man contacted police March 5, 2021, to report that his car was stolen from his residence in the 1100 block of Imperial Circle just before 5 a.m. He said there was a revolver inside the car.

A day later, a police officer on patrol noticed a woman getting into a car at Goodwill, 3605 Gateway Drive, that matched the description of the stolen vehicle. The vehicle had a license plate that registered to a different vehicle.

There appeared to be stolen merchandise inside the vehicle and an empty leather holster in the center console area.

The woman told the officer Sorensen had picked her up in the stolen vehicle and they were driving around together. An officer then contacted Sorensen, who had the key for the stolen vehicle. He was also carrying several knives, which were not initially visible.

Sorensen claimed he was borrowing the vehicle.

Sorensen also claimed he had no knowledge of the gun that was inside the car despite the holster that was in plain view. He later admitted that he stashed the loaded gun on a shelf at Goodwill.

The license plate that was on the vehicle was found to have been stolen the day before from another vehicle.

Police found a glass pipe among Sorensen's possessions.

Sorensen was free on bond for pending felony cases in both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.