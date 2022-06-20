Man gets prison term, banned from Vernon as part of plea deal

Jun. 20—One of the young men involved in a violent, years-long feud in Rockville has been banned from stepping foot in the town of Vernon as part of a sentence he received Friday.

PLEA DEAL

DEFENDANT: Jakwai Sosa, 22

PLEADED GUILTY TO: Conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, second-degree assault.

SENTENCE: 10 years, suspended after five years, followed by five years of probation.

That condition will go into effect once Jakwai Sosa, 22, serves a sentence of five years in prison. He will remain on probation for five years, and could serve an additional five years in prison if he violates any of the conditions of his release.

The sentence resulted from a plea deal, in which Sosa pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. Sosa had the option of taking a different deal that didn't include being banned from Vernon, but would have required more time in prison.

Prosecutor Jaclyn Preville said keeping Sosa out of Vernon is a preventative measure to make sure the violent feud isn't reignited in the future.

According to police and Preville, Sosa was one of a number of youths involved in an escalating feud between two groups that had been building since at least spring 2019.

Incidents that summer led up to the stabbing of Trenton Merrill, then 17, one night in September on the Rails to Trails path, as he was walking home from a high school football game.

Almost a year later, on Aug. 27, 2020, Sosa pistol-whipped a juvenile male on Prospect Street.

Merrill then fired a gun at the victim's head, but the victim was able to push the gun away. Merrill has already been sentenced to serve seven years in prison. Sosa and Merrill fled the scene with the help of a third man, Joseph Sandone, whose case is still pending in court.

The second-degree assault charge against Sosa stemmed from a separate incident, when Preville said Sosa assaulted a juvenile male in Ellington, breaking his nose and knocking him unconscious. Before handing down the sentence, Judge Kathleen McNamara said she had been up half the night thinking about sending such a young person to prison.

She advised Sosa that on the path he was taking, there were only two ultimate outcomes — he would end up in prison, or killed.

"That's the life you had one foot in," McNamara told him.

She said he would have to decide to change his ways, because being in prison wouldn't do that for him. "You're only 22. You have a long time, just use it wisely," McNamara said.

