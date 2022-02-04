Man gets prison term for human trafficking at Burlco motels

MOUNT HOLLY - A Pennsylvania man has received a 10-year prison term for human trafficking in Burlington County.

Michael Tedesco, 49, of Reading, brought women to motels in Mount Laurel and Westampton "to engage in paid sexual encounters that he arranged, and then (kept) a portion of what they earned for himself," the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.

It said Tedesco supplied the women with drugs and used force "if necessary to make sure they complied."

County Prosecutor Scott Coffina noted human trafficking "is very difficult to investigate and prosecute, as victims are often terrified or manipulated by their offender against cooperating with law enforcement."

More: Trafficking victims take many shapes, law enforcement says

But Coffina said, “We take this crime very seriously."

A Reading man has received a 10-year term in Superior Court, Mount Holly, after admitting guilt to human trafficking.

He also observed human trafficking is "a societal problem, but more importantly, a uniquely personal offense against the victim forced to engage in sexual activity or labor against their will,”

Superior Court Judge Christopher J. Garrenger on Friday also sentenced Tedesco to a three-year term for an unrelated charge of failing to register as a sex offender. That term will run concurrently with the sentence for human trafficking, the prosecutor's office said.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Prosecutor: Human trafficker gave women drugs, used force 'if necessary;