Man gets prison time for attempted rape of Miami University student

An Ohio man is going to prison after he pleaded guilty to the attempted rape of a Miami University student, a bailiff in Butler County Common Pleas Court confirmed Monday.

Judge Noah Powers sentenced Zachary Frankart, 23, Clyde, Ohio, to four to six years in prison, Meredith Blume, the judge's bailiff, told The Enquirer.

Blume said Frankart will be required to register as a sex offender.

Court records show Frankart pleaded guilty in June to a single count of attempted rape. As part of his plea, prosecutors dropped nine other counts including rape, attempted rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.

The Oxford Police Department responded to a 911 call last year reporting a sexual assault that had occurred on North College Avenue.

The caller, a passerby, said he found a female Miami University student lying in the front yard crying who stated she had been raped. She did not know the identity of the suspect but had accepted a ride from him from an uptown bar, officers said.

After an investigation by Oxford police officers and detectives, Frankart was located at a local hotel within a couple of hours of the original report.

An attorney representing Frankart has yet to respond to a message from The Enquirer seeking comment.

In a sentencing memo, Frankart's attorneys say he met the victim, who appeared "highly intoxicated," outside Brick Street, an Oxford bar on East High Street, in the early morning hours of July 24, 2021.

The document says Frankart, a welder, was fulfilling a work contract at the bar and had drinks there with a coworker after their work for the day was finished.

Frankart offered the victim a ride home, his attorneys said in court documents, adding he had "absolutely no business driving" as he was intoxicated.

After his arrest at the hotel, Frankart was interviewed by police and admitted to sexually assaulting the student, his attorneys said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man gets prison time for attempted rape of Miami University student