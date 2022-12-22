Man gets prison time for child sex abuse

Dec. 22—OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man was sentenced to a decade of prison time after pleading guilty to one of three counts in a child sexual abuse case.

District Judge Lucy Gamon sentenced 23-year-old Ethan Anthony Orth, of Ottumwa, to 10 years of prison after he pled guilty to lascivious acts with a child, a class C felony. Two other counts of the same charge were dismissed as part of a negotiated plea deal.

Orth was charged by prosecutors after Ottumwa Police Department investigators said he touched a 12-year-old girl inappropriately earlier this year. Investigators said Orth exchanged messages he thought were to the young girl, but that was instead with an undercover law enforcement effort.

"I can get in trouble if I touch you or they see in messages that I touched you," one message from Orth read. Another explained how he wanted to marry the girl, court documents from investigators read.

The agreement also included the dismissal of a first-degree robbery charge filed in August against Orth. In that incident, police said Orth had robbed a victim at a gas station on North Court while armed with a knife.

Orth will be required to register as a sex offender. He also received a special sentence of lifetime supervision as if on parole. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $1,370.

