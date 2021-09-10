Man gets prison time after OWI crash killed friend

Sep. 10—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man faces about 15 years in prison after admitting he caused his friend's death in a crash that stemmed from a brief police pursuit last year.

Roger Rhodes, 54, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday for a hearing in which a 27-year sentence was ordered in his case. The sentence called for 15 years in prison, followed by 12 years of time at Elkhart County Community Corrections and probation.

Rhodes had pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to a Level 3 felony count of resisting law enforcement, a Level 4 felony count of causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and a Level 5 felony count of driving with a suspended license.

Rhodes admitted he fled from a traffic stop on C.R. 7 in Elkhart in June 2020. As police pursued the vehicle he was driving, Rhodes collided with a tractor-trailer. The crash killed Bryan Bailey, who was a passenger in Rhodes' vehicle.

A blood test later revealed Rhodes had methamphetamine in his blood at the time of the crash. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lucas Shoemake described it as a large amount during the hearing.

"It was sky high," Shoemake said.

As part of the sentence, Judge Michael Christofeno said the time on each count would run consecutively. Rhodes' sentence in this case would also run consecutive with probation violations in two other cases.

Rhodes apologized to the court during his sentencing. He also said he'd be willing to participate in the Victim Offender Reconciliation Program as a method of making restitution.

SENTENCING

Several other cases were heard in Circuit Court on Thursday.

Among them, Raul Cedillo Jr., 30, was sentenced to six years in prison in the case of another pursuit.

Cedillo had pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to a Level 4 felony count of possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon, a Level 6 felony count of resisting law enforcement and a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

He had admitted he lead Elkhart police on a vehicle and a foot pursuit before he was arrested on Dec. 30, 2019.

Cedillo's sentence called for six years in prison with four years of probation on the gun charge, and a year in prison on the other two counts. The terms would all run at the same time, but then run consecutive to time for violating probation in a separate case.

