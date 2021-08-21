Man gets prison time for repeated sexual abuse of minor

Aug. 21—CHEYENNE — A local man accused of the habitual sexual abuse and rape of a young girl for more than five years was sentenced Monday in Laramie County District Court.

Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe sentenced Martin Joseph Stoklosa to 10 to 12 years in prison. This period of incarceration will be followed by 10 years of supervised probation, which will have an underlying sentence of 10 to 15 years in prison, which could be invoked by a judge if Stoklosa violates the terms of his probation. He also agreed to waive his rights to appeal, and he will not seek a sentence reduction or early discharge from probation, per a plea agreement.

Stoklosa pleaded guilty in May to 13 felony charges: five counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor (position of authority), three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor (position of authority), one count of second-degree sexual assault (position of authority), two counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor (position of authority) and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor (immoral/indecent liberties).

In December 2019, Laramie County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of sexual abuse of a minor. A woman had reported to her mother that the mother's former boyfriend, Stoklosa, had sexually abused her between the ages of about 13 and 18, according to court documents.

Stoklosa, who is more than 15 years older than the girl, sexually abused and raped her several times a week for more than five years when her mother was not at home, she said. In 2016, Stoklosa filed for guardianship of the girl, and she continued living with him in Burns, even after the relationship between Stoklosa and her mother ended, according to court documents.

In a July 2020 interview with a sheriff's detective, Stoklosa admitted to the years of sexual abuse.

The victim, now a young adult, spoke during the hearing, describing how she'd once looked up to Stoklosa as a supportive father figure, calling it "appalling" that he had betrayed her trust. She said she'd tried to change the way she looked and presented herself as a result of his abuse.

While Stoklosa can serve his time, she will be dealing with this for the rest of her life, she said.

The mother of the victim also spoke during the hearing, expressing anger that Stoklosa had raped and abused her daughter for years while maintaining the facade of being "a hardworking family man." She said Stoklosa had worked to drive a wedge between herself and her daughter, and that he seemed to take pleasure in isolating her daughter from the rest of the family.

"My child was destroyed by this," the mother said.

The mother said Stoklosa was only sorry because he was being held accountable, and she asked for the maximum sentence available within the plea agreement.

Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said during the hearing that the plea agreement had been reached with the victim's input in an effort to avoid her re-traumatization with a trial, and to ensure Stoklosa would spend time in prison and be monitored after his release.

"His crimes have caused true harm," Manlove said.

Stoklosa's brother read a letter of support from himself and the rest of the family, acknowledging Stoklosa's crimes but saying he was remorseful, and that the family stood behind him.

When Stoklosa spoke, he apologized for his actions and said he couldn't imagine what the victim is going through.

"I'll carry this stone in my heart forever," he said.

Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.