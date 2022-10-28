Man gets prison for trafficking meth from California to Southern Oregon

Oct. 28—A Los Angeles man will serve a decade in federal prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking ring that culminated in a Douglas County traffic stop where narcotics detectives seized large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin.

Jack Scott Lewis, 36, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Eugene to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on a conviction for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute stemming from a 2020 traffic stop during which the multiagency Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, or DINT, seized 46 pounds of meth and 1 pound of heroin, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A California accomplice, identified as Michael Panoosi, 56, was sentenced June 6 to 210 months — 17-1/2 years — for his role in the drug trafficking scheme.

According to federal prosecutors, DINT had been investigating Panoosi for approximately 10 months prior to the Oct. 11, 2020, traffic stop.

Investigators say Panoosi was responsible for bringing quantities of meth in the dozens of pounds from California to Oregon, where the drugs would be distributed and sold in Jackson, Josephine, Douglas and Lane counties.

During the stop, police searched Lewis' backpack and found three handguns — two with obliterated serial numbers and another with a high-capacity magazine — along with approximately 5 ounces of meth, according to a sentencing brief filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Sweet.

A fourth handgun and drug packaging materials were found in Panoosi's backpack.

A federal grand jury in Eugene indicted Lewis and Panoosi four days after their arrest. Panoosi pleaded guilty March 8 to possessing meth with intent to distribute, and Lewis pleaded guilty June 6 to the same charge.

