Man gets prison for transporting 20 pounds of meth in EC County

Mar. 25—MADISON — A 32-year-old man will spend four years in federal prison for helping to transport 20 pounds of methamphetamine through Eau Claire County.

Jose A. Mendoza-Cortez, a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced recently in U.S. District Court in Madison on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Mendoza-Cortez pleaded guilty to the charge in November.

According to court records:

On Feb. 24, 2021, a state trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County.

While talking to the driver, the trooper smelled the odor of marijuana and alcohol coming from the car. He also saw an open bottle of beer on the floor between the passenger's legs.

During an interview, the passenger, identified as Mendoza-Cortez, admitted to having marijuana in the center console.

The trooper searched the car and saw marijuana debris on the floor and a marijuana blunt in the center cup holder.

As the trooper continued his search, he found 20 gallon-sized plastic bags in the trunk, each containing between 372 and 475 grams of a crystalline substance.

The total amount of the substance weighed about 20 pounds and tested positive for methamphetamine.

During an interview with investigators, Mendoza-Cortez admitted that someone paid him and the driver to transport the drugs from Minnesota to Ohio.

At sentencing, Judge William Conley said the amount of methamphetamine Mendoza-Cortez possessed could have caused a staggering amount of damage to the community.

The driver of the vehicle, Gregorio Arreola Mendoza also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and will be sentenced on April 5.

The case against Mendoza-Cortez was the result of an investigation conducted by the State Patrol, West Central Drug Task Force and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.