Man gets prison for trying to entice 14-year-old girl for sex

Apr. 12—EAU CLAIRE — A former Greenwood man will spend two years in prison for attempting to solicit a 14-year-old girl online for sex.

The man was actually corresponding with a male undercover police officer posing as the girl, authorities say.

Ricky A. Doede, 47, now of Fond du Lac, was sentenced Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of child enticement.

Judge John Manydeeds ordered Doede to spend six years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Doede must undergo alcohol and drug, sex offender and mental health assessments, and any other recommended programming. He must also comply with the sex offender registry.

Doede cannot possess a computer, cellphone or electronic device without approval, or have unsupervised contact with children.

Doede cannot use the internet except for employment or for contacting his attorney. He cannot work or volunteer in situations involving children under age 16.

Doede also was fined $518.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Aug. 8, 2020, an Altoona police officer posed as a 14-year-old girl on a social media service.

Doede responded to the undercover officer's post.

After being told she was 14, Doede wanted to know what the girl looked like.

The officer sent an undercover photo of a female.

Doede told the girl he wanted to meet with her the next day for sex and asked her to wear a short dress.

Doede asked for another picture of the girl the following day. The officer — still communicating as a girl — reminded Doede she was 14 years old.

Doede also asked the girl if she had ever watched pornography.

In September 2020, Doede again messaged the girl about meeting. He asked the girl if it would be OK for his friends to meet her for sex as well.

One of Doede's friends contacted the girl. When she said she was 14, the friend did not respond.

Doede then messaged the girl and asked if she wanted to hang out and have sexual relations.

The girl asked Doede to pick her up under a bridge in River Prairie Park in Altoona.

Doede said he would take her to his house and then take her shopping the following day.

Doede and the girl arranged a meeting time.

Police found two vehicles registered to Doede.

Police conducted a traffic stop when one of the registered vehicles approached the meeting site. Doede was driving the vehicle and was taken into custody.

During an interview with police, Doede admitted he was traveling to Altoona to meet with an underage girl, but denied knowing her exact age.

Doede claimed they planned to hang out, but acknowledged that they likely would have had sexual contact.

Doede denied ever doing anything like this before.

Doede said he was lonely and was just looking for people to talk to.