Man gets probation for I-94 fleeing case with two stolen vehicles

Aug. 5—EAU CLAIRE — One of two males accused by authorities of driving a stolen truck from Columbia County and then trying to flee on Interstate 94 with a utility terrain vehicle stolen from an Eau Claire County residence will spend 30 months on probation.

The males stole the UTV after the stolen truck broke down on I-94, authorities said.

Andrew M. Elias, 22, of Saint Francis, Minn., pleaded guilty Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of theft.

Two felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent were dismissed but considered by Judge Emily Long at sentencing.

As conditions of probation, Elias cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with the victim, his co-defendant or known drug dealers or users.

Long also ordered Elias to maintain absolute sobriety, write a letter of apology to the victim, and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Elias' record will be expunged if he successfully completes his probation.

Co-defendant Micah E. Laureano, 17, of Waukesha, will return to court for an arraignment. A date has not yet been set.

According to the criminal complaint:

A state trooper found an unoccupied Ford F350 truck partially in the lane of traffic on Interstate 94 in the town of Otter Creek at 10:38 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.

Because the truck was partially in a lane of traffic, the trooper called for the tuck to be towed as a traffic hazard.

The trooper then conducted a records check and found that the truck was reported stolen earlier on June 16 out of Columbia County.

At the same time, troopers learned that Elias and Laureano were arrested for driving a stolen UTV on I-94 in Dunn County.

Troopers learned that the UTV was stolen from a machine shed at a town of Otter Creek residence on Hanson Road.

Authorities interviewed Laureano at the Eau Claire County Jail.

Laureano said he and Elias are longtime friends. They stole the truck and it broke down on I-94.

After they tried to fix the truck, Laureano said they went to a nearby residence where they found a UTV with a key inside a machine shed. Their intent was to drive the UTV on and along ditches on I-94 until they got to Elias' home in Minnesota.

Elias requested a lawyer when authorities attempted to question him.

Authorities then seized both Elias' and Laureano's cell phones.