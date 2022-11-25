Man gets probation for breaking another man's jaw at EC tavern

Nov. 25—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years on probation for breaking another man's jaw after the other man and patrons tried to remove him from a tavern on the city's south side.

The other man required surgery to repair his broken jaw, police said.

Donta L. Jenkins, 42, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of battery and a misdemeanor count of second-offense drunken driving.

Jenkins was originally charged with a felony count of substantial battery.

Misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Jon Theisen.

As conditions of probation, Jenkins cannot have contact with the victim and must pay $3,620 in restitution and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

For the drunken driving charge, Jenkins was fined $1,429, sentenced to 10 days in jail and had his driver's license revoked for one year.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent June 2 to Southtowne Pub, 4260 Southtowne Drive, on a report of a man breaking another man's jaw.

Officers arrived and found the victim, who was covered in blood coming from his mouth and chin area.

The victim said he was punched by a man, later identified as Jenkins, who was saying vulgar things toward women in the tavern. At one point, the victim told Jenkins to stop making the inappropriate comments.

Jenkins then got mad at the victim and shoved him.

The bartender told Jenkins he needed to leave and Jenkins started to yell about being racially profiled.

The victim said he tried escorting Jenkins out of the tavern and Jenkins then punched the bartender. At this point, the victim said he tried to push Jenkins out of the bar. Jenkins then punched the victim in the jaw.

A struggle ensued and other patrons helped the victim get Jenkins out of the tavern.

The female bartender corroborated the victim's version of events.

An officer found Jenkins a short distance from the tavern. He was trying to leave in a vehicle from a Golf Road gas station.

Jenkins confirmed being at the tavern and said the victim started the altercation. Jenkins said he was not hurt and didn't know whether he punched anyone.

A strong odor of intoxicants was coming from Jenkins. His eyes were bloodshot and glassy and his speech was slurred. He admitted to drinking a couple of beers.

A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was .139, above the legal limit for driving.

Jenkins was also carrying marijuana.

Jenkins was free on bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond required him to maintain absolute sobriety.