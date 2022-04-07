Man gets probation for breaking inmate's nose during jail fight

Apr. 7—EAU CLAIRE — A former Eau Claire County Jail inmate will spend two years on probation for breaking another inmate's nose with an unprovoked punch.

Richard S. Ahler, 39, of Altoona, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of battery by prisoners.

As a condition of probation, Judge Jon Theisen ordered Ahler not to engage in acts or threats of violence toward anyone. Ahler must also undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

The other inmate told a jailer he was sitting at a dayroom table in his housing unit on Dec. 3 when Ahler came out of a jail cell and started antagonizing him.

After accusing the other inmate of being rude and making comments about him, Ahler came up and leaned over the other inmate's table.

Without warning, Ahler then punched the other inmate in the face with his right fist. The punch caused the other inmate's nose to bleed profusely.

The other inmate was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where medical staff said he had three fractures in his nose. A CT scan was performed to determine if there were any further internal injuries but the scan result was negative.

A third inmate told jailers he was sitting across the dayroom table from the other inmate.

The third inmate said he didn't see the punch but heard it and saw that the other inmate was knocked to the floor.

The other inmate didn't give Ahler permission to hit him, the third inmate said, adding that he believed the other inmate was hurt by the punch.

The third inmate said the other inmate's nose was crooked and looked broken.

The third inmate said there didn't seem to be a reason for Ahler punching the other inmate. But Ahler kept commenting about the other inmate talking "behind his back."

Ahler was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possessing counterfeit drugs with intent to deliver in December in Eau Claire County.