Man gets probation for burglarizing EC gun store

Dec. 2—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for burglarizing an Eau Claire gun store.

Blood left at the scene identified the man as the suspect, police say.

Ricky R. Mares, 48, 736 1/2 Hobart St., pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of burglary.

A felony count of attempted theft of guns and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

As conditions of probation, Judge Emily Long ordered Mares not to have contact with General Gun and Coin Exchange. He must also complete a mental health evaluation and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer responded to a burglary alarm at General Coin and Gun Exchange, 2221 S. Hastings Way, just after 11 p.m. on March 25.

The officer arrived to find the front glass window had been smashed out. The doors were secure and no suspect was located inside.

A stool had apparently been used to break the window. There was fresh blood on the blinds directly above where the window had been smashed.

A gun case had been tampered with. It appeared the suspect attempted to force entry into the case by striking the counter.

The owner entered the store and said nothing appeared to be missing.

Police reviewed store surveillance video the next day, which showed a male suspect breaking the window and entering the building.

The suspect removed a hammer from his pants and attempted to break the glass on the display cases. That glass did not break.

The suspect started to leave the store after he heard an alarm. He tried to break a display case one last time with the hammer but was unsuccessful.

Blood collected from the window blinds was sent to the State Crime Lab for DNA analysis. A lab report received in August identified Mares as the suspect. A booking photo of Mares taken in April matched the description of the burglary suspect from the gun store's surveillance video.

Officers subsequently arrested Mares at his residence. He was wearing the same necklace the burglary suspect was wearing in the surveillance video.

"I'm the dude you're looking for," Mares said after officers asked him if he committed the burglary.

Mares said it was his intention to steal a gun because he was having some mental health issues.