Man gets probation for burglary, forklift thefts

Jan. 11—EAU CLAIRE — A Maiden Rock man will spend three years on probation after police say he stole forklifts from job sites for two local construction companies.

Daniel G. Reamer, 41, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling.

Two felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge John Manydeeds.

As conditions of probation, Reamer cannot have contact with construction sites and must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Reamer was also fined $528.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police officers were called Aug. 2, 2021, to a Royal Construction job site in Eau Claire for a burglary and theft. A company employee said someone entered the fenced-in construction site and stole a forklift and an iPad from a construction trailer.

The suspect entered the construction trailer through the front door. The key for the stolen forklift was stored on a window sill and was missing.

Fresh tire tracks from the forklift were seen leaving the job site and proceeding onto Emery Street. A section of the fence was missing in the area where the forklift was driven out of the site.

On the same day, officers were called to Bauman Construction Company regarding a stolen forklift.

A manager with Bauman Construction said a heavy-duty forklift was taken from the company's construction area off of County Line Road in Eau Claire County. The manager said the forklift taken from the Royal Construction job site was left at the Bauman Construction site.

A police officer asked the manager about the difference between the two forklifts. The manager said the Bauman Construction forklift was newer and heavier. He said the Royal Construction forklift was out of gas when it was left at the Bauman Construction site.

On Aug. 3, 2021, Bauman Construction officials located their stolen forklift at B&B Electric in Chippewa County.

Reamer left the stolen forklift and stole a B&B Electric truck. He drove the truck to Pierce County, where he was arrested.

Images from a trail camera at the Bauman Construction site confirmed that the same person left one forklift there while taking the other forklift.