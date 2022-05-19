Man gets probation in case that led prosecutor to warn of reports 'regularly' altered by Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office

WAUPACA - A 38-year-old Green Bay man charged in a case that led Waupaca County's top prosecutor to warn that the sheriff's office "regularly" alters deputies' reports has been convicted of theft and sentenced to a year of probation.

Peter Klotzbuecher appeared in court by phone and pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft Thursday. Waupaca County Judge Philip Kirk also ordered Klotzbuecher to serve 20 days in jail if he violates the terms of his probation.

In February, Waupaca County District Attorney Veronica Isherwood sent a letter to 79 defense attorneys, indicating her office had evidence that a captain at the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, Julie Thobaben, changed a deputy's report related to Klotzbuecher's case in a way that "resulted in the removal of exculpatory information."

Waupaca County Judge Raymond Huber determined at a hearing in April that a search of Klotzbuecher's vehicle by a sheriff's deputy wasn't legal and ordered any evidence "found during that search and any derivative evidence" be suppressed and any other material related to the case be turned over by the sheriff's office before trial, according to court documents.

Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz, in a letter released Wednesday, described a decision by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals related to the case as a "vindication" of the sheriff's office.

"I have always stood by the hard work, dedication and truthfulness of all members of the sheriff's office," said Wilz, who became sheriff in 2019. "While it is unfortunate that some put politics over substance and facts, I am glad that our employees and our department has been vindicated."

Isherwood, who appeared in person at Thursday's hearing, presented the sheriff's letter to Kirk during the hearing, describing it as "such a dishonest account" of the decision by the appeals court.

The appeals court got involved in the case when the sheriff's office sought an "order requiring the circuit court to withdraw its finding related to a Brady violation," according to the decision. A Brady violation occurs when the government fails to disclose evidence that would help a defendant's case.

The sheriff's office said the circuit court found "the department as a whole, from the sheriff on down" had committed a Brady violation in Klotzbuecher's case. The appeals court disagreed.

"We do not read the transcript as containing such a finding," the decision says. "The circuit court said that 'there has been a Brady violation,' questioned in a nonspecific manner policies or practices of the sheriff's office and explained that it was declining to make an express finding as to any individual."

The appeals court ultimately denied the request made by the sheriff's office.

The entire situation began Aug. 13, 2020, when a Waupaca County deputy got a burglary complaint about Klotzbuecher, accusing him of stealing an air compressor, according to court documents filed by Klotzbuecher's attorney, Kate Drury.

The air compressor was recovered at a pawn shop Aug. 17, 2020, and the case was referred to the district attorney's office Aug. 27, 2020, the court documents say. Four days later, a different Waupaca County deputy responded to a trespassing complaint.

That deputy, aware of the burglary case, found Klotzbuecher's car while responding to the trespassing complaint and contacted Thobaben, according to court documents.

"It was decided that the vehicle would be impounded and searched," the court documents say.

The search was done without a warrant and could serve only three purposes: to protect the car owner's property when it's impounded, to protect police against claims of lost or stolen property and to protect police from potential danger, the court documents say.

"During the warrantless inventory search, (the deputy) located pawn store receipts, consistent with the pending burglary investigation," the court documents say.

The scope of the search wasn't limited to those purposes, Drury argues in the court documents, but "the purpose was to gather evidence linked to a pending felony investigation."

Thobaben reviewed the deputy's report before it was sent to the district attorney's office and changed it without telling the deputy, according to the court documents.

She removed a portion of a single line: "It was also decided that (the man's) red Pontiac would be towed and taken to the Manawa evidence garage to be inventoried and searched" — and then, the portion removed — "for any possible evidence related to past thefts with (the man)," the court documents say.

Wilz released a statement about the situation shortly after Isherwood's letter was sent to defense attorneys.

"The report was reviewed for accuracy, according to the policies and procedures of the sheriff's office," he said. "This particular report was corrected to accurately reflect the intent and actions of the reporting officer in draft form before distribution to the district attorney's office. The officer was made aware of the correction to the report and was in agreement with the correction."

Drury, Klotzbuecher's attorney, said at Thursday's hearing that it hadn't been an easy decision for Klotzbuecher to enter a plea in the case rather than go to trial.

"It was a very close call for us," she said.

Contact Chris Mueller at 920-996-7267 or cmueller@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AtChrisMueller.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Waupaca County case that involved DA's warning ends in probation