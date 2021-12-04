Man gets probation in child porn case

Dec. 3—OTTUMWA — While prosecutors argued for the maximum allowed prison sentence, an Ottumwa man who pled guilty to multiple charges relating to child pornography.

Jacob Mason, 38, of Ottumwa, was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation, with 12 years of suspended prison that could be imposed later if probation is violated.

The Wapello County Attorney's Office argued for the maximum allowed 12 year sentence, a press release from their office said. They said the Iowa Department of Corrections recommended probation in their report, citing that he otherwise has no criminal history.

Judge Kirk Daily presided over the hearing.

Law enforcement arrested Mason on July 29, 2020 and charged him with six counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Prosecutors say he possessed 15 child pornography files and created a collage of the images. They say Iowa law only allows a defendant to be charged once per child, and not once per file. The images were of prepubescent children, investigators said.

At his sentencing hearing, prosecutors said that Mason told the judge that law enforcement should be more proactive in preventing child pornography from being on the internet, and that he would volunteer to assist law enforcement in working to remove such images from the internet.

Mason must also complete sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender.

