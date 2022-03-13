Man gets probation for driving dangerously, hitting woman with ice scraper

Mar. 12—EAU CLAIRE — An Ogema man will spend five years on probation for driving dangerously and then hitting a woman with an ice scraper in Eau Claire.

Steven J. Hoffmann, 25, pleaded guilty Friday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and bail jumping.

A second count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered by Judge Jon Theisen at sentencing.

As conditions of probation, Theisen ordered Hoffmann not to have contact with the woman.

Hoffmann must also undergo a domestic abuse assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hoffmann was driving his car on Sunday, Nov. 14, with the woman sitting next to him and a baby boy secured in a car seat behind them. The two adults began arguing, and Hoffmann began to swerve the car between lanes on U.S. 53 and the North Crossing.

Fearing for her safety, the woman started crawling into the rear seat to be with the infant. Hoffmann attempted to hit her arms and legs as she crawled back, which led to him losing control of the car and driving onto a median.

Hoffmann then stopped the car on Northwoods Lane, grabbed his ice scraper and went to the back of the car where the woman was now sitting. He swung the ice scraper at her multiple times, making contact a few times with her face.

The woman got out of the car with the baby. Hoffmann asked if she wanted a ride home, which she replied "no" to and he drove off.

The woman flagged down a bystander for help. When police arrived on the scene, they noticed blood on the ground and the victim had already been taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

An officer observed abrasions on the woman's face, including a wound across her nose that required stitches. A significant amount of fresh and dried blood was also on the woman's face.

Hoffmann was already out on bond for a pending domestic abuse case in Eau Claire County and bail jumping charges in Price County.