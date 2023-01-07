Man gets probation for Ellington mail thefts

Jan. 7—A man who repeatedly stole mail from the mailbox outside the Ellington post office, took checks from envelopes, altered them, and tried to negotiate them — stealing tens of thousands of dollars — received a sentence Friday without immediate prison time.

Judge Kari A. Dooley sentenced Tomlin Hooper, 24, of Waterbury to three years of probation, during which he must do 120 hours of community service work, according to Tom Carson, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office.

The judge, who sits in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, also ordered Hooper to pay some $23,632 in restitution, Carson reported.

Depending on the resolution of disputes about how to calculate the sentence recommended by federal guidelines, they called for a sentence ranging from six to 18 months in prison, prosecutor Brendan Keefe wrote in his sentencing memorandum.

The judge explained that her reason for imposing a sentence below the guideline range was Hooper's extraordinary family circumstances, according to Carson.

Hooper is the primary caregiver for his 3-year-old daughter whose mother "essentially abandoned her with Mr. Hooper in 2020," Assistant Federal Defender Moira L. Buckley wrote in her sentencing memo.

Hooper's mother helps with the child as much as possible but has health and mobility problems that make it difficult for her to do so for long periods without help, according to the defense lawyer.

Hooper's mother has said she is disabled and that Hooper does things such as bringing her breakfast and dinner upstairs without having to be asked, the defense lawyer wrote.

She also wrote that Hooper will face up to five years in prison if he violates probation conditions.

But the prosecutor wrote that there has been no explanation why Hooper's two brothers couldn't take care of his mother and daughter while he serves prison time.

Postal customers began reporting thefts of mail they had put in the box outside the Ellington post office in September 2020, and the Postal Inspection Service set up a surveillance camera in early February 2021.

The camera recorded Hooper using a Postal Service "arrow key" to steal mail from the box four times in February and March 2021, the prosecutor wrote.

"This case involves a serial mail thief who stole tens of thousands of dollars — and attempted to steal tens of thousands more — from everyday citizens who were using the U.S. Postal Service to pay their bills," the prosecutor wrote.

"In addition to stealing their money, he disrupted their lives by causing them to be late on their payments and by requiring them to close their compromised bank accounts," the prosecutor continued.

He wrote that banks have covered the customers' financial losses but want restitution of the amounts they have paid.

Although it appears that Hooper was only after checks, numerous other pieces of mail — such as letters, cards, and business records — also were stolen, costing the postal service some of the "trust and good will that it has built up," the prosecutor wrote.

While the case was pending, Hooper violated release conditions seven times, according to Keefe. In one instance, he was outside Connecticut without permission when he was shot in New York in July 2021, the prosecutor wrote.

Although Hooper has no previous criminal record, he was charged with identity fraud/information theft and credit card theft in Maryland this August, according to the prosecutor.

"It appears from this post-arrest behavior, that Mr. Hooper has not changed his ways," Keefe wrote.

