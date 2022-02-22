Man gets probation for failing to return $55,000 rental vehicle

Feb. 22—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man will spend three years on probation for renting a vehicle valued at $55,000 from an Eau Claire business and never returning it.

Roosevelt L. Spencer, 41, 36 E. Ellen St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of theft and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

A second misdemeanor count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

As conditions of probation, Judge Jon Theisen ordered Roosevelt to undergo any recommended programing or treatment and have no contact with Avis Rentals.

Spencer was also fined $1,264.

According to the criminal complaint:

Avis Rentals in Eau Claire told police that Spencer rented a 2020 GMC Yukon for one day on June 3, 2020, and hadn't returned the vehicle valued at $55,000 as of Aug. 28, 2020.

Avis Rentals employees said they attempted to contact Spencer at least six times and also sent him a letter. The GPS tracking feature on the vehicle stopped working after June 30, 2020.

No one at Avis Rentals gave Spencer permission to keep the vehicle after June 3, 2020.

Police in St. Louis Park, Minn., pulled over Spencer and the rental vehicle for a traffic violation on Aug. 30, 2020. Spencer was driving in the wrong direction on Highway 100.

The vehicle's back window was shattered.

Police in St. Louis Park then checked the vehicle's registration and learned it had been reported as stolen.

Spencer admitted at that time he rented the vehicle from Avis Rentals.

At the time of his arrest, Spencer had a pending 2020 misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County.

The criminal damage to property charge stemmed from an incident on July 13, 2020, when Spencer slashed the tire of a vehicle while it was at Pizza Hut on West Clairemont Avenue.