Man gets probation after five pounds of pot was found in his vehicle

Mar. 6—EAU CLAIRE — An Alma Center man will spend three years on probation after five pounds of marijuana was found inside of his vehicle following a traffic stop.

Alex P. Strandberg, 25, pleaded no contest Monday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

A felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Jon Theisen.

As conditions of probation, Strandberg must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment. He was fined $518.

Strandberg's record will be expunged if he successfully completes his probation.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, a state trooper saw a vehicle traveling just west of Eau Claire on Interstate 94 at a steady speed of 78 mph.

The driver quickly slowed to less than 65 mph when he saw the trooper's squad car. The trooper believed this was an indicator of criminal behavior. The vehicle also had a loud muffler.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren and pulled the vehicle over in the town of Union.

When the trooper approached the vehicle, he saw a vape pen in the center console and could smell a light odor of marijuana.

The driver was identified as Strandberg, and he was visibly shaking and sweating.

Strandberg admitted there was marijuana in the vape pen but that there was nothing else in the vehicle.

Strandberg said his life is going to be ruined because he had an open case that he had to stay clean for.

Strandberg was placed in the trooper's squad car while his vehicle was searched.

A black duffle bag was found inside the trunk. The bag contained three vacuum-sealed one-pound packages of marijuana. One of the packages was wrapped in a U.S. Postal Service bag.

The trunk also contained 18 marijuana vape pen cartridges and a large glass jar holding two pounds of marijuana butter.

Troopers seized Strandberg's phone, placed handcuffs on him and arrested him.

While at the Eau Claire County Jail, Strandberg told a trooper that "at least it's just marijuana and not hard drugs like cocaine, right?"

At the time of his arrest, Strandberg had a pending 2020 felony drug possession case in Dunn County.

Strandberg also was convicted of a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana in August 2020 in Dunn County.