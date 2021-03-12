Man gets probation for gun incident with brother during cookout

Mar. 11—EAU CLAIRE — One of two brothers who authorities say pointed a loaded shotgun at each other during an argument stemming from grilling hot dogs will spend one year on probation.

Isaac J. Thompson, 21, of Osseo, pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another person.

As a condition of probation, Judge Jon Theisen ordered that the gun that was seized be destroyed. Thompson must also pay court costs.

Thompson's record will be expunged if he successfully completes probation. Thompson may possess guns again after Sept. 1 if his agent deems he has been compliant on probation.

Thompson's brother, Alex J. Thompson, 21, of Fairchild, returns to court for a two-day jury trial scheduled to start on May 4.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire County sheriff's deputies were sent to a domestic incident at a residence on Front Street in Fairchild at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Alex Thompson called to say he was in a physical and verbal confrontation with his brother, Isaac Thompson, and a firearm was involved. A deputy arrived to find three men standing outside. Several knives were removed from the pockets of the Thompsons.

The brothers said the involved shotgun was inside the bedroom.

The third man said he heard the two brothers arguing and then heard a loud smack. The man entered the bedroom to see Alex Thompson stumbling backward after being hit. The man said Alex Thompson then got a loaded shotgun, returned to the bedroom and said the safety was off.

Alex Thompson pointed the gun at Isaac Thompson's chest.

Isaac Thompson then got the gun and pointed it at Alex Thompson's legs, then his head and said he would shoot him.

The man then called 911.

The brothers struggled over the gun. When Isaac Thompson got control of the gun, he hit Alex Thompson, pointed the gun at his face, and ejected all the rounds onto the floor.

Alex Thompson told deputies they were hanging out and planned to grill hot dogs. When the hot dogs started to cook, Isaac Thompson was still playing video games, which upset Alex Thompson.

Alex Thompson told his brother to leave several times but got no response.

Alex Thompson said his brother pushed him and that's when he got the shotgun involved.

Isaac Thompson confirmed the information provided by his brother.

A deputy seized the 12-gauge shotgun from the bedroom.

A three-round holder mounted on the gun contained three live rounds. Six more rounds were on the floor.