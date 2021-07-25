Man gets probation for high-speed chase, counterfeit bills case

Jul. 24—EAU CLAIRE — A Chicago man will spend two years on probation in connection with an incident where authorities were led on a high-speed chase linked to a counterfeit bills case in Eau Claire.

Rashaad M. Douglas-Herron, 25, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to two misdemeanor counts of theft by false representation.

Judge Sarah Harless also fined Douglas-Herron $906.

As conditions of probation, Douglas-Herron must perform 80 hours of community service, undergo any recommended programming or treatment, and not have contact with his victims or co-defendants.

Co-defendants Keon S. Simmons, 21, Lemetrius C. Gross, 25, and Trayana D. Stokley, 24, all of Chicago, were previously sentenced.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were alerted to a counterfeit bill case that just transpired at AutoZone, 1605 S. Hastings Way, at 12:36 p.m. on April 28, 2020.

A man paid for an item with a $100 bill and received $85 in change. The bill was counterfeit.

Two other cases of fake $100 bills being used that day were reported at Mega Holiday gas stations at 2806 Golf Road and 2302 E. Clairemont Ave.

A suspect vehicle related to the case was identified and pulled over in the 1300 block of South Hastings Way.

Gross was driving and Simmons, Douglas-Herron and Stokley were passengers.

One of the four occupants exited the vehicle, but Gross drove away before he and the other two passengers exited.

Gross fled on Hastings Way and U.S. 53 and eventually went eastbound on Interstate 94.

A high-speed pursuit ensued and Gross reached speeds exceeding 114 mph.

At one point, Gross was passing cars on the right shoulder at speeds between 90 and 110 mph.

Gross' vehicle then hit stop sticks that were placed on the highway near Osseo.

Just south of U.S. 10, Gross' vehicle left the road and stopped after hitting a fence. The three occupants were arrested after a short foot chase.

Simmons, Douglas-Herron and Stokley were linked to the counterfeit bill incidents.

Stokley denied having any involvement with the counterfeit bills, but a fake $100 bill was found concealed in her bra at the Eau Claire County Jail.