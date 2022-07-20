Man gets probation for holding woman at knifepoint in Altoona

Jul. 20—EAU CLAIRE — A Minneapolis man will spend three years on probation for holding a knife to a woman's throat during a domestic argument in May in Altoona.

An Altoona police officer fired a gunshot that hit no one during the incident, police said.

Reginald Jameson, 50, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery.

Two counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered by Judge John Manydeeds at sentencing.

As conditions of probation, Jameson cannot engage in acts or threats of violence or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

Jameson must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Manydeeds also fined Jameson $618.

According to the criminal complaint:

Altoona officers and Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies responded at 8:14 a.m. on May 3 to a report of a man and woman arguing in a parking lot on 10th Street West in Altoona.

The woman told police that Jameson, whom she knows, unexpectedly showed up at her apartment that morning. Jameson suffers from bipolar disorder and does not take medication, she stated.

The two had an argument and then the man got a knife. He told her he'd hold the knife against her, make her scream loud enough to attract the police and be sure that officers would shoot him.

The woman did not want to see Jameson shot and they argued in front of her apartment. When she refused to drive him somewhere, Jameson took the woman's phone and wallet and refused to give them back.

When police arrived, Jameson had the knife at the woman's neck. It was at this time that the Altoona officer fired the gunshot that did not hit anyone.

A sheriff's deputy arrived a short time later, after officers previously on the scene got Jameson under control and on the ground. The deputy noticed a small cut above one of Jameson's eyes, but no other injuries to the man.

Jameson kept saying "Why did he miss?" and "I want to die," according to the deputy.

The woman had blood dripping down her face from a large cut on her forehead, which required treatment at a local hospital. She'd told police that her injury was caused by falling down. A paramedic said the woman stated the cut was caused by Jameson punching her.