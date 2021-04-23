Man gets probation for marijuana grow operation in basement

Apr. 22—EAU CLAIRE — A Woodbury, Minn., man will spend three years on probation for having a marijuana grow operation he shared with his brother in the basement of his former Eau Claire residence.

A 911 call for a verbal argument led police to the discovery of the operation. The brothers also had methamphetamine, LSD and other drugs at the residence, police said.

Tyler T. Smith, 35, formerly of 215 W. Polk Ave., pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of manufacturing marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

Felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Michael Schumacher.

Smith will get the option of spending 30 days in jail or performing 240 hours of community service.

As conditions of probation, Smith must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

Smith's brother, Caleb T. Smith, 38, 215 W. Polk Ave., returns to court May 28.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers were sent to the Polk Avenue residence at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, May 1, 2020, after dispatchers had an open-line 911 call.

Dispatchers could hear a male and female yelling and swearing. They could also hear what sounded like a physical fight in progress. When officers arrived, Caleb Smith tried to flee out the back of the residence.

Officers conducted a protective sweep of the residence. In the basement they found a pill bottle containing a green leafy substance.

An officer then found what appeared to be a small marijuana grow operation. This amounted to a portioned-off room in the corner of the basement.

The windows to the basement had all been blocked with cardboard. Inside the portioned-off area, heat-resistant tarps were hanging from the ceiling to form makeshift walls. Inside this 100-square-foot walled off area was a pot containing four young marijuana plants.

A heat lamp and UV lighting were positioned directly over the plants. A bag of fertilizer was sitting next to the pot.

A shotgun was on a shelf at the end of the basement stairs. Caleb Smith is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

Various marijuana-related items were in plain view in other areas of the residence, including a large glass bong and multiple marijuana pipes.

In other areas of the residence authorities found steroids, butane hash oil, a bag containing more than a pound of marijuana, plastic bags containing methamphetamine residue and LSD.

Tyler Smith arrived at the residence during the search, and methamphetamine was found in his pants pocket.