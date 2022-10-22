Man gets probation, no jail time for attempted robbery at Wawa

Oct. 22—A Germantown man was sentenced to probation, but no jail time, for an attempted robbery in February at an Urbana Wawa, where he threatened an employee with a knife.

Jahir Fitzgerald, 26, was originally charged with two counts each of robbery, armed robbery and second-degree-assault, according to online court records. He was also charged with having a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure.

In August, he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery, court documents say.

Fitzgerald addressed Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt on Friday and apologized to the "parties involved."

"I'm not a violent guy. That's not my M.O.," Fitzgerald said.

Solt sentenced Fitzgerald to 10 years, but suspended all except 248 days.

She granted credit to Fitzgerald for the 248 days, which he previously completed with a combination of incarceration and home detention.

Fitzgerald will be on probation for five years.

Solt acknowledged that Fitzgerald is a single father and sole supporter of a 3-year-old and a 6-month-old.

"I think it was fair and reasonable," Fitzgerald's attorney, Ryan Mooney, said after the sentencing.

Assistant State's Attorney Samantha Slattery was filling in for Assistant State's Attorneys Rebecca Clinton and Kristin King, who were unable to attend the sentencing.

Slattery asked Solt to sentence Fitzgerald to 10 years in prison, suspending eight-and-a-half years.

Slattery had no additional comment following the sentencing.

On Feb. 14, Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies saw a man later identified as Fitzgerald revving the engine of a white Infiniti outside the Wawa in the 5400 block of Urbana Pike at around 3:30 a.m., according to charging documents.

In charging documents, police said Fitzgerald had body language that suggested he was armed, though they did not explain further.

According to charging documents, Fitzgerald waved at deputies from the car, sped by and returned, again revving the engine. He later left.

At around 3:50 a.m., the same deputies received a call for a disabled white Infiniti down the street from the Wawa, court documents say.

Believing it could be bait for an ambush from Fitzgerald, the deputies worked on a tactical plan to approach the vehicle.

At 4:09 a.m., while deputies were still discussing their plan, they received a call for a man threatening a Wawa clerk at the Urbana location with a knife, charging documents say.

The employee said the man asked for oil, then pulled out a knife, charging documents say.

Fitzgerald was arrested. He had a large folding knife and empty pistol magazine with him, charging documents say.