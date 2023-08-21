Man gets probation for planting pipe bombs at church

A man, who pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon of mass destruction, will not spend any time in prison for planting pipe bombs at a Catawba County church in May.

Joshua Hawley was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, our partners at the Hickory Daily Record reported.

PREVIOUS: Man accused of leaving pipe bombs at church he was asked to stop attending

Hawley is also required to have a mental evaluation and follow any ordered treatment.

Family and friends sent 40 letters to the court asking for a lenient sentence.

Investigators said he brought two pipe bombs to MarketPlace Church four months after the pastor banned him.

Hawley is now prohibited from being on church property or contacting any members.

VIDEO: Man accused of leaving pipe bombs at church he was asked to stop attending







