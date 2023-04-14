Man gets probation after pleading no contest following sex-related arrest

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A man pleaded no contest to a felony battery charge in March and was sentenced to two years’ probation, according to court records.

What: Scott Alan Wardell, now 66, was arrested in December 2018 on a charge of sexual battery of a person 18 years of age or older. He pleaded no contest to a felony battery charge.

When: The incident of which he was accused happened in 2017. A woman said Wardell attacked her on July 31 of that year, according to the arrest affidavit. The case was investigated by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Judge: The order was issued March 21, 2023, by Circuit Judge Lawrence Mirman.

