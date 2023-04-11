Man gets probation in series of Boulder theft, menacing incidents

Apr. 10—A man arrested in a series of Boulder theft and menacing cases was sentenced to probation after accepting a global plea deal that resolved all of his cases.

Shaun Lovejoy, 20, pleaded guilty to felony counts of menacing, attempted robbery and second-degree assault along with violation of a protection order and several counts of third-degree assault.

As part of the plea agreement, Lovejoy will serve a total of three years of probation.

Lovejoy's plea agreement closes his seven Boulder County cases, all of which he picked up in 2022.

"As with all cases the DA's Office handles, we consider the unique facts of each case and the circumstances of the individual being prosecuted in crafting any plea agreement offered," Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone said in a statement. "Here, we considered the nature of each case pending along with the defendant's age, his lack of criminal history before these incidents, his mental health issues, and his intellectual disability before relaying a plea agreement where he could take responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty to felony charges in three of his cases and pleading guilty to one misdemeanor assault charge in another felony case."

Prosecutors also noted Lovejoy had already served a year in jail while trying to resolve his cases. Should he violate probation, he could be facing prison time.

"The three-year probationary sentence he agreed to and received will subject him to supervision while he is reintegrated into the community," Carbone said. "So long as he abides by the agreement he made to comply with the requests of his probation officer, work with Imagine!, remain engaged in mental health treatment, stay sober, and maintain the stable housing arranged for him, we are hopeful that this reintegration into the community will go smoothly."

Lovejoy was arrested on May 10 after Boulder police said they pulled him and another man over in a vehicle that had just been reported stolen earlier that night, according to a release.

Lovejoy was released on a personal recognizance bond, but three days later police were called to the 2500 block of Arapahoe Avenue after Lovejoy reportedly threw a bag at someone and then laid down in the road and yelled at people.

When officers arrived on scene, Lovejoy reportedly told them to shoot him before spitting on them and kicking one officer in the chest while trying to get away.

After he was arrested, officers learned a person matching Lovejoy's description had just attempted to rob a nearby bank by threatening the teller with a closed fist.