Man gets probation for snatch and run at EC jewelry store

Feb. 25—EAU CLAIRE — A Minneapolis man will spend two years on probation for his role in a snatch and run scheme for more than $6,000 worth of jewelry at an Eau Claire jewelry store.

The men were unsuccessful in the scheme, police said.

Amos J. Manneh, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of conspiracy to commit retail theft. As conditions of probation, Manneh cannot have contact with Oakwood Mall or his co-defendants.

Manneh was also fined $528.

No additional jail time was ordered. Manneh has spent 50 days in the Eau Claire County Jail since his arrest.

Co-defendant Corey C. Gosha Jr., 33, of Minneapolis, returns to court April 15.

Co-defendant Demarco Pierce, 20, of Minneapolis, will return to court for an arraignment. A date has not been set.

According to the criminal complaint:

Several police officers were sent to Oakwood Mall at 12:53 p.m. Jan. 7 on a report of an unarmed robbery. Officers met with Kay Jewelers staff, who said a man came into the store and was shown a series of diamond bracelets that he was looking to give for an anniversary gift.

During the encounter, staff set the bracelets out of their display case and onto a display platform. The man immediately grabbed the two bracelets, valued at $6,300, and ran out of the mall.

Police were given video footage of the incident and were informed that the man and two other men left the mall in a black sedan with no license plates. A short time later, an Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy stopped the suspect vehicle on U.S. 53.

The men in the vehicle were identified as Gosha, Manneh and Pierce.

Pierce told police he went to JCPenney's and then played video games before leaving in the car. He said he had no knowledge of an incident at the mall.

Pierce matched the description of the man who took the bracelets.

Gosha said he didn't know the other two men in the vehicle and had picked them up in Eau Claire. Gosha said he dropped them off at the mall and never went into the mall himself. Gosha said he was in Eau Claire to meet with an escort.

Story continues

Manneh told police that he and Gosha and Pierce came to Eau Claire to commit a snatch and run at a jewelry store. He said Pierce and Gosha committed additional jewelry snatch and runs in the Minneapolis area.

Manneh said he owed Gosha a gambling debt and that Gosha was the one who created the plan. All three came to Eau Claire with the knowledge and plan to rob the jewelry store.

Manneh later turned over both of the stolen bracelets that he had stashed in his underwear. Manneh said he was told to hide them there by Pierce, who took the items from the store.

Mall video shows Pierce and Manneh walking toward Kay Jewelers and then leaving the mall in a hurry.