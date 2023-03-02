Man gets reduced time in Windsor Locks storage tote killing

Mar. 1—When Quahzier Nathaniel Bouie's sentencing hearing began in December, family members and friends of Michael Keene, who was stabbed to death in his mother's Windsor Locks condominium, argued that Bouie should get more than the 25-year prison term called for by his plea bargain.

But when Bouie, 28, was finally sentenced Wednesday in Hartford Superior Court, he got only 20 years for the crimes he had been convicted of, first-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering.

The reason, Judge David P. Gold explained, was that Bouie had told Claud Chong, the public defender then representing him, that Chong had led him to believe, based on discussions with prosecutors, that Bouie and Jessica Keene, his ex-girlfriend and Michael Keene's daughter, would get "comparable sentences."

LESSER SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: Quahzier Nathaniel Bouie, 28, formerly of 74 Main St. in Windsor Locks

ORGINAL PLEA BARGAIN: 25 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering

NEW DEAL: 20 years in prison for the same crimes due to his claim that he was misled about co-defendant Jessica Keene's plea deal before entering him own

But when Jessica Keene, 28, entered her plea bargain, it called for her to get only a seven-year prison term. After her release from Correction Department custody, she will be on probation for five years, and she could end up serving as much as 13 more years behind bars if she violates release conditions.

Jessica Keene's sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.

Because Bouie's claim that he was misled stemmed from his discussions with Chong, the judge appointed Richard S. Cramer, a private lawyer with extensive criminal defense experience, to represent Bouie in the final stage of the case.

Cramer's discussions with Bouie and Hartford State's Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott resulted in the change in his plea bargain.

The original deal had called for Bouie to receive the 20-year maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter, running consecutive to the five-year maximum for evidence tampering — a total of 25 years. The revised deal called for the two sentences to run concurrently, bringing the total down to 20 years.

Story continues

Jessica Keene was convicted only of first-degree manslaughter in her plea deal, which could result in her spending anywhere from less than seven years to 20 years in prison, depending on whether she violates probation conditions.

The judge questioned Bouie carefully about his willingness to accept the new deal, explaining that he was giving up the right to challenge it further through an appeal or "habeas corpus" lawsuit. Bouie affirmed that he was no longer claiming to have been misled and was satisfied with the new deal.

Both Bouie and Jessica Keene entered their plea bargains under the Alford doctrine, meaning that they didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that there was enough evidence for a conviction at trial.

Authorities believe Michael Keene was stabbed to death on Nov. 13, 2018, the last day he was seen. But his body wasn't found until two weeks later in a storage tote in the condo at 74 Main St. that he had shared with his mother, Jessica, Bouie, and the couple's 3-year-old son.

Several relatives and friends of Michael Keene were in the courtroom Wednesday, and the judge said he was willing to hear brief remarks from them in addition to their comments at the Dec. 5 session of the hearing. But none of them spoke.

After court, Douglas Dion, a childhood friend of Michael Keene, called the sentence "a slap on the wrist."

To Dion, a key fact is that Keene had no "defensive wounds" on his body. Because Dion believes that anyone would have fought for life, his conclusion is that Michael Keene was sleeping when he suffered the nine stab wounds that killed him.

"That's not manslaughter," he said. "That's murder."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.