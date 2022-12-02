Man gets shot while trying to break-in to a Lexington apartment, police say

A man attempting to break into a Lexington apartment was shot and sent to the hospital early Friday morning, according to Lexington police.

The incident happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road, said Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. The break-in suspect had already fled when police arrived to the scene.

The suspect checked himself into a local hospital roughly one hour later with a gunshot wound, according to Anderson. The suspect was shot while trying to break into the apartment.

Anderson said the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening. Anderson said the man will be in the hospital for “quite a while” but will face criminal charges upon release.

Anderson said whether or not the shooter will face charges is a part of the investigation.