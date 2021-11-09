Man gets up to six years in prison for Ravenna crash that killed Akron man in October 2020

Portage County Courthouse in Ravenna, Ohio

A Ravenna man was sentenced Monday to four to six years in prison for a crash that killed an Akron man in October 2020.

Tyler A. Lalleman, 28, pleaded guilty in Portage County Common Pleas Court in August to second-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide and first-degree misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence in the death of 50-year-old Kevin Samuel.

Ravenna police said Lallemand was westbound on East Highland Avenue in Ravenna and Samuel was southbound on North Freedom Street when Lallemand drove through a red light at the intersection and smashed into the driver’s side of Samuel’s vehicle at about 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 24. Lallemand was suspected of being under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash. Samuel was flown by helicopter to UH Cleveland Medical Center and died on Oct. 31.

As part of a plea deal, other charges in a grand jury indictment were either merged with charges Lallemand pleaded guilty to or prosecutors agreed not to prosecute him on them. These include third-degree felony aggravated vehicular homicide, two additional OVI counts and a minor misdemeanor red light violation.

