Man gets stuck in cotton gin, dies before deputies arrive, Texas sheriff says

A man died following an incident with a wood chipper in Texas, according to local authorities.

The man got “stuck” in a cotton gin machine in Rosebud on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He died before deputies arrived.

The cause of the incident is unknown and an investigation is ongoing, the sheriff said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

KWTX reported the incident took place at the BF&M Co-op around 4p.m., citing the Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department.

The co-op, a cotton processing and agricultural equipment company, declined McClatchy News’ request for comment.

McClatchy News also reached out to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting response.

Cotton gins separate cotton lint — usable cotton — from seed.

Rosebud is about 85 miles northeast of Austin.

Tree trimmer dies after falling into a wood chipper, California police say. ‘Horrific’

Chainsaw accident traps worker on towering palm tree, California firefighters say

17-year-old dies after being ‘partially pulled’ into woodchipper, Pennsylvania cops say