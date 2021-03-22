Man gets stuck in stranger’s chimney — then charged with murder, Arkansas police say

Dawson White
·1 min read

A man in Arkansas was arrested Friday after getting stuck in a stranger’s chimney, officials say.

Police said they arrived at a home in Forrest City after receiving a call about a stabbing and noticed a man running away from the residence, according to a news release.

When officers entered the home, they found Jimmie Rogers, 28, with “multiple life-threatening stab wounds to his upper body.”

Officials said they tried to save Rogers, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told detectives that a man identified as Elliott Stewart, 36, had stabbed Rogers, according to police. Officials said early information suggests that “the crime may have been committed by a husband on a current boyfriend.”

Officials began searching the area where the man was seen running and soon received a call that a man had gotten stuck in a chimney on a neighboring street.

The homeowner said he didn’t know the person, according to police, and let officers inside his home.

Police determined the man stuck in the chimney was Stewart.

They contacted the Forrest City Fire Department, which helped free Stewart, who was then treated at a local hospital for injuries.

Stewart is charged with first-degree murder as well as criminal mischief, criminal trespass and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, police said.

He’s being held at the St. Francis County Jail with bond set at $1 million.

Forrest City is roughly 100 miles east of Little Rock.

Recommended Stories

  • Democracy activists freed from Chinese jail back in custody in Hong Kong

    Eight Hong Kong democracy activists, jailed in China last year after being captured at sea, arrived back in the city and were immediately detained on Monday in a case that has drawn international attention and concern over their treatment. They were among 12 activists facing charges in Hong Kong over pro-democracy protests, who were intercepted by mainland authorities in August 2020 on a boat allegedly en route to Taiwan. They were sent home to Hong Kong on Monday after serving a sentence in China for illegally crossing the border, only to be detained on arrival on the previous Hong Kong charges.

  • Arkansas women back in with NCAA mainstays in Alamo Region

    Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors had confidence when going home that the Razorbacks could be an NCAA Tournament team again, though he didn't have much of a recruiting pitch then for Chelsea Dungee. Led by SEC scoring leader and third-team AP All-American Dungee and San Antonio native Amber Ramirez, her former AAU teammate and another transfer, the Razorbacks (19-8) are in their first NCAA Tournament since 2015. It is Neighbors' fourth season at his alma mater since a Final Four and another Sweet 16 in four seasons at Washington.

  • Baby-faced aggression: Japan's Tsunoda ready to make F1 impact

    He's the baby-faced rookie whose legs are so short his car needs special pedals -- but don't think Yuki Tsunoda is just along for the ride in his Formula One debut.

  • Judge in SEC Case Drops ‘Bombshells’ That Are Positive for Ripple, XRP, Says Lawyer

    Attorney Jeremy Hogan says Ripple would be "feeling pretty good" with comments from the magistrate judge in the SEC's case against the firm and its executives.

  • Trump's first tweet about a 'Chinese virus' caused an increase of anti-Asian hashtags on Twitter, study finds

    The study comes after a massive increase in attacks on Asians in the US during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Protest against new policing bill turns violent in Bristol

    A demonstration against a new policing bill turns violent in Bristol, southwest England, after angry protesters attacked a police station and set vehicles alight. The government's proposed "Police and Crime Bill" would grant the police greater powers to crack down on disruptive protests

  • SmarFinancial (SMBK) Stock Jumps 5.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    SmarFinancial (SMBK) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

  • 3 Instant Pot recipes that will help you lose weight

    Food blogger Brittany Williams lost 125 pounds with the help of her Instant Pot. Try some of her favorite recipes.

  • Op-Ed: The filibuster is unconstitutional. Here's how Vice President Harris can take it on

    Kamala Harris should rule that the filibuster, by requiring a 60-vote supermajority for enacting general legislation, violates the Constitution.

  • Myanmar’s military junta quietly making sweeping changes to internet laws to allow mass surveillance

    Myanmar’s military junta has quietly made sweeping changes to internet regulations to allow mass surveillance and allow people to be jailed for publishing criticism of the government or using a virtual private network or encryptions. The little-publicised legal amendments came after the generals who ousted Aung San Suu Kyi were forced to shelve a punitive cybersecurity bill following a backlash from business and criticism from Western governments. The move is part of a series of attacks on Internet freedoms since the coup of Feb 1. The military regime has for several weeks blocked social media websites and imposed its own data network shutdown every night from 1am to 9am, amid escalation of arrests of democracy supporters and fears about a worsening crackdown on civic space. Earlier last week all mobile internet was cut off indefinitely, leaving only WiFi services operating. The shutdown appears designed to prevent protesters and journalists from livestreaming street violence by the security forces and makes it even harder for people and businesses to communicate. Telenor, one of Myanmar's main mobile operators, on Wednesday confirmed that its mobile internet network has been shut since Monday March 15 and said it had "protested this development" to the telecoms regulator. "We strongly believe that the network should be kept open at all times to ensure people's basic rights of freedom of expression and opinion," it said.

  • Ryan Blaney ruins Kyle Larson's dominating day to win at Atlanta

    Larson led 269 laps but was passed by Blaney with less than eight laps to go.

  • Latino Man Handcuffed for Two Hours After Escaping Atlanta Spa Shooting as Wife Died Inside

    Mario González's niece reveals that he was handcuffed "for like two hours" after escaping from Youngs Asian Massage while his wife was shot and killed inside.

  • Rizin FF 27: Sumo wrestler throws hands, scores fastest knockout in promotional history

    Sumo wrestler-turned-MMA fighter Tsuyoshi Sudario delivered a thunderous right hand to claim the fastest knockout in Rizin FF history.

  • The return of "extinct" species

    Every once in a while, what's been lost can be found again, as when a species believed extinct is sighted. In the midst of a human-caused extinction crisis, correspondent Conor Knighton reports on efforts to keep hope alive, by finding and re-establishing species that have all but disappeared.

  • Is Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

    Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

  • Navient (NAVI) Soars 6.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Navient (NAVI) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Snap Up These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks for Better Returns

    Here are four top-ranked liquid stocks, namely SKY, UCTT, HIBB and LOGI that investors can bank on for alluring returns.

  • In photos: Volcano dormant for 6,000 years erupts in Iceland

    A volcano that had been inactive for roughly 6,000 years erupted on Friday night on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland, according to AP.Why it matters: The eruption — which is relatively small for now — is the area's first in 781 years, the glow from which could be seen up to 20 miles away in Reykjavík, the country's capital. Iceland's Department of Emergency Management does not expect to issue evacuations since the Fagradals Mountain volcano is located in a remote area.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn photos: The glow of the eruption as seen near Reykjavik on March 19. Photo: Halldor Kolbeins/AFP via Getty Images The lava flow from the eruption seen from a helicopter on March 20. Photo: Icelandic Coast Guard/AFP via Getty Images A helicopter flying near the lava flow on March 20. Photo: Vilhelm Gunnarsson/Getty ImagesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Upstart (UPST) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Upstart (UPST) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Grant Dawson delivers crazy buzzer-beater knockout at UFC Vegas 22

    With 10 seconds left in the three-round bout, Santos was on his back. Standing, Dawson connected on two hammer fists, the second of which knocked out Santos’ mouthpiece and appeared to put him out.