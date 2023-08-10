Man gets three years' probation for assaulting sheriff's deputies

Aug. 9—A man who pleaded guilty to assaulting sheriff's deputies was ordered on Wednesday to serve three years of supervised probation.

Eliseo Escano was charged in November with assaulting deputies after what police said was a physical struggle in Escano's home. Online court records say Escano is 27 years old, with a Frederick address.

In Frederick County District Court on Wednesday, Assistant State's Attorney Morgan McLaughlin requested that Escano be sentenced to 10 years for the two counts of second-degree assault, with all 10 years suspended. He would have three years of supervised probation.

One of the deputies' injuries requires ongoing treatment, McLaughlin said.

If Escano violated probation, the state would ask that he serve the full 10 years, McLaughlin added.

Escano's attorney, Alexandra Rickart, of Jezic and Moyse, said the 911 call was originally for medical distress and that Escano did not intend to harm anyone.

Escano also has no prior criminal convictions, Rickart said.

"This was a one-time incident," she said.

Rickart said Escano has had health problems and is working on scheduling an MRI.

District Court Judge Eric W. Schaffer went along with the terms of the state's deal.

"I accept there was a medical component," he said.

Schaffer sentenced Escano to five years each for the two counts of assault, served consecutively, and suspended them, leaving the three years of probation.

The additional terms of Escano's probation included that he complete mental health evaluation and treatment; abstain from drugs, alcohol, or illicit substances; and do 48 hours of community service, Schaffer said.

"If I see you again" in the courtoom, Schaffer said to Escano, "bring your toothbrush, because you're going to jail."