Man gets time served in 3 car thefts, but is still doing federal time for stealing Homeland Security vehicle

Nov. 15—A man who was accused of involvement with at least 15 Hartford-area vehicle thefts — in towns that included South Windsor, Manchester, and Glastonbury — has pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court to possessing three of the stolen vehicles and has received a two-year prison sentence.

With credit for the time he spent in jail, held in lieu of bond, Dominique Perry, 26, of Hartford, had completed the state prison term by the time he was sentenced Nov. 2, records show. His first name has also been spelled "Dominque" in official records.

Perry remains in the Hartford Correctional Center, however, serving a federal sentence, online state Department of Correction records show.

Perry received the federal sentence of a year and a day in prison in early February 2020 for stealing a law-enforcement car belonging to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. attorney's office reported at that time.

Because of the complexities of the interaction between the state and federal sentences, it isn't clear how much of the federal sentence Perry has completed at this point. State DOC officials didn't respond immediately last week to a request for his "maximum release date" from the federal sentence.

The crimes Perry pleaded guilty to in Hartford Superior Court included two counts of first-degree larceny and one count of second-degree larceny, all for possessing stolen vehicles.

One of the vehicles was a maroon 2016 Nissan Maxima that had been stolen from Boardwalk Auto Sales, a used vehicle wholesaler at 330 Sullivan Ave. in South Windsor.

Hartford police Detectives Brando Flores and Ben Lee watched Perry get into the Maxima in a parking lot by his home at 9 Wyllys St. in Hartford around 11 a.m. Jan. 17, 2019, the detectives reported in an affidavit.

Driving separate police cruisers, the two detectives followed Perry in the area of Colt Park in Hartford. Flores saw Perry get out of the Maxima and begin to put a license plate on it, but he stopped in the middle of the job, got back in the car, and sped off, the detectives reported.

Lee tried to keep the car in sight, and the detectives radioed patrol officers about the situation. But police lost Perry as he drove at high speed on Airport Road in Hartford, cutting "in and out of traffic," the detectives reported. The officers couldn't keep Perry in sight due to his "reckless driving and disregard of public safety," the detectives added.

Perry was arrested in that case about two weeks later when Lee and members of the Hartford Police Department's fugitive task force stopped him as he got out of a car at his mother's house on Roger Street in Hartford on Jan. 30, 2019, Lee reported in another affidavit.

One of the items police seized at that time was an iPhone that included a video Perry had taken of himself getting into and driving a 2016 Ford Edge that had been reported stolen in Wallingford on May 25, 2018.

That resulted in another of Perry's recent convictions, while the third involved a Volkswagen Passat that had been reported stolen in Hartford, which he offered to sell or rent to another man for $100 in a Facebook Messenger conversation found on his iPhone, Lee wrote in yet another affidavit. Perry had also dropped the key fob to that car at the time of his arrest, according to the detective.

Among the thefts Perry wasn't convicted of in the plea bargain were vehicles stolen in Manchester and Glastonbury and seven additional vehicles stolen from Boardwalk Auto Sales in South Windsor around 3 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2019.

