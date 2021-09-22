Man gets time served in child sex assault

Sep. 22—A former Good Thunder man who was accused of sexually assaulting a child was sentenced to time served and probation.

Ryan Christopher Fitzsimmons, 34, was charged in connection with the 2019 abuse of a girl younger than age 13. He was accused of sexually touching her.

Fitzsimmons pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor criminal sexual conduct and felony counts of the same charge were dismissed Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. He entered an Alford plea, which does not admit guilt but acknowledges a conviction would have been likely.

He was sentenced to 64 days already served in jail and one year of probation.