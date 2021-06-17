Man gets time served in DNA-based Manchester attempted burglary case

Jun. 17—A New York man who was convicted this week of trying to break into an occupied Manchester home in 2018 and sentenced to a year in prison, was immediately released because he'd spent more time than that behind bars while his case was pending.

Eric C. Jones, who is in his mid-30s, was convicted in a Hartford Superior Court plea bargain of attempted first-degree burglary, online court records show. Under the sentence he received, he will be on probation for three years, facing up to five more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

Jones was originally charged with two counts each of attempted home invasion and attempted first-degree burglary. Each of the attempted home invasion counts could have carried 10 to 25 years in prison, while the attempted burglary counts each could have carried up to 20-year sentences.

Jones was arrested in the case on March 18, 2020, and held in lieu of a $450,000 bond until his case was resolved Tuesday. He had spent almost 15 months in jail, considerably more than the one-year prison sentence he received.

A police affidavit describes the following events: On the night of Oct. 13, 2018, police received reports of an attempted burglary at a Manchester home. Residents told police they heard two men trying to enter their home. The residents made noise to scare away the men multiple times, and the men eventually left.

At the home, police found duct tape over the peephole on the front door, and it appeared the lock had been tampered with. On the door of a nearby apartment, police found another strip of duct tape on a peephole, but the resident said he hadn't heard anything the night before.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

DEFENDANT: Eric C. Jones, who is in his mid-30s and has lived in New York

CONVICTION: Attempted first-degree burglary

SENTENCE: Six years, suspended after a year in prison, which Jones had already served, and three years' probation

Several months later, in June 2019, authorities received the results of testing of the two strips of duct tape, and the DNA on them was a match with Jones, a convicted felon.

Story continues

After learning that Jones was on parole, police obtained a search warrant to get a saliva swab from him at his next parole meeting in November 2019.

During that meeting, Jones told police he had never been to Connecticut. Police subsequently obtained a warrant for his arrest based on the DNA evidence.

Jones' lawyer, Robert A. Ricketts, declined to comment Wednesday, saying he needed to obtain his client's authorization before discussing the case.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.