Man gets new trial in cousin's killing

Jun. 8—HIGH POINT — A High Point man serving a life sentence for a murder conviction in a 2018 shooting will get a new trial because the judge in his case should have told the jury to consider whether he killed a man to protect a woman who was being beaten, the N.C. Court of Appeals has ruled.

Dominique Alexander Williams, 36, was convicted in March 2020 of second-degree murder, attaining violent habitual felon status and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of his cousin, Michael Williams, 26.

On the night of Nov. 16, 2018, the two men went out for drinks at a Greensboro bar with Dominique Williams' girlfriend, Tyler Reid, and Michael Williams' girlfriend, Ciara Jackson.

Michael Williams and Jackson had what was described in court as a volatile relationship that included physical violence against Jackson, and Michael Williams once pulled a gun on Dominique Williams for intervening to protect Jackson, the appeals court wrote in its opinion issued Tuesday.

While the four were in Jackson's car riding back to High Point, Michael Williams and Jackson, who was driving, got into an argument about another woman Williams had been seeing. Williams told Jackson he would kill her, hit her in the head with a beer bottle and began punching her.

Jackson pulled over, the argument moved outside the car, and Dominique Williams intervened and "somewhat" calmed his cousin, the appeals court wrote.

After they got back in the car and Jackson resumed driving, Michael Williams grabbed her hair and hit her in the face. Jackson pulled over again, and she and Michael Williams got out of the car and fought.

Dominique Williams came around the car and shot at least two times, hitting his cousin in the chest twice.

At trial in February 2020, Williams' attorney asked Judge Michael Duncan to instruct the jury that Williams could be found not guilty of murder if the jurors found that he was trying to protect Jackson when he shot his cousin. Duncan did not give the instruction because Williams, a previously convicted felon, illegally had possession of a gun at the time of the shooting.

But the Court of Appeals said Duncan should have given the instruction, so it vacated Williams' conviction and sent the case back to Guilford Superior Court for a new trial.