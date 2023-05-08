Man gets a year for trying to break into vehicle in Glastonbury

May 8—A Hartford man who was accused of stealing a vehicle in Hartford, driving it to Glastonbury, and committing a series of thefts and attempted thefts from other vehicles before running out of gas on Route 2, has pleaded guilty to several charges and been sentenced to a year in prison.

CAR BURGLARIES

DEFENDANT: David Paul McClendon, 35, of Hartford.

GUILTY PLEAS: Attempted third-degree burglary, engaging police in pursuit, and second-degree criminal trover, meaning taking property without permission and damaging it.

SENTENCE: Five years, suspended after a year in prison, followed by three years of probation.

David P. McClendon, 35, pleaded guilty last week in Manchester Superior Court to attempted third-degree burglary, engaging police in pursuit, and second-degree criminal trover, which means using someone else's property without permission and damaging it in the process, court records show.

The one-year prison sentence imposed by Judge Robyn Stewart Johnson will be followed by three years of probation, with the possibility of up to four more years behind bars if McClendon violates release conditions.

McClendon has been in jail since Jan. 3, the day the crimes occurred, online state Department of Correction records show. The time he has spent behind bars since then will be credited against his sentence.

Connecticut inmates serving sentences up to two years are eligible for release after serving half the time, so McClendon could be free in early July.

Police said they received numerous calls for service on the night of Jan. 2 and 3 and determined that they were related.

After committing a number of thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles, police said, McClendon ran low on gasoline and sought help from residents. When someone called police, they said, he fled to Route 2 and ran out of gas on the exit ramp to Route 3.

He fled on foot to Glastonbury's downtown business district and committed more vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries before being arrested, police said.

Story continues

Although the vehicle he had been driving was taken in Hartford, Glastonbury police had jurisdiction to file vehicle theft and criminal trover charges based on their conclusion that McClendon possessed it in Glastonbury.

The attempted third-degree burglary charge McClendon pleaded guilty to was among the most serious charges he was facing, carrying up to five years in prison.

But prosecutor Anthony Bochicchio agreed to let him plead guilty to the misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal trover rather than the felony count of theft of a motor vehicle as a first-time offender that he was also facing in the case involving the car he was driving that night.

He pleaded guilty to engaging police in pursuit based on evidence that he drove away when a police officer tried to stop him after police received the first calls about the vehicle burglaries.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.