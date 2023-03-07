ZANESVILLE − A 52-year-old Zanesville man received two consecutive life sentences without parole this week on child rape charges.

James McCormick previously pleaded guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Those charges came as a result of a joint investigation involving the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office and FBI.

"In 25 years of prosecuting, I felt I had heard every conceivable excuse, justification or description a defendant could offer to minimize the crime committed. Most are ridiculous, some are farfetched, a few have even been comical. Then there are the select few which generate outrage," Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch said in court.

When McCormick was interviewed as part of his pre-sentence investigation, he claimed that raping and exploiting the toddler was part of a "noble" attempt to catch sexual predators and he received no sexual gratification.

Welch explained during the plea hearing in November, investigators executed a search warrant at McCormick's home. There they seized a hard drive with more than 2,000 images of child sexual abuse material, including photos and videos.

McCormick admitted to possessing such images but initially denied sexually assaulting any children.

After a forensic examination of the hard drive, the FBI found video clips showing McCormick orally and digitally raping a child after removing her diaper.

"You didn't protect the child. You sexually raped her," Judge Kelly Cottrill said at sentencing. "You killed her innocence. You took it away from her for your sexual desires, perversions."

Provided by the Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Man gets two life sentences for raping toddler