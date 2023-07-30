Man gets two-year sentence for fleeing crash that killed Kent State University student

A Randolph Township man has been sentenced to two years in prison for fleeing the scene of a crash that killed 22-year-old Kent State University student Colin Pho, shown here, while Pho was riding an electric scooter.

During his sentencing last week in Portage County Court of Common Pleas, Judge Becky Doherty also suspended 20-year-old Timothy M. Brind's driver's license for three years. The maximum prison sentence allowed under state law is three years, according to court records, while the driver's license suspension imposed by Doherty is the maximum.

Brind pleaded guilty in May to third-degree felony failure to stop after an accident, the lone charge in a grand jury indictment.

"It was a tragic accident, a tragic accident," said Frank Cimino, Brind's attorney. "The tragedy of it is significant for both families."

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Colin James Vinh Pho, 22, of Kent, was riding his electric scooter eastbound on Summit Road at state Route 261 in Franklin Township when a vehicle struck the scooter from behind at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022. The then-unidentified vehicle fled the scene.

Cimino said he believes Brind did so out of fear.

"A young driver and shocked as far as what happened, basically the only thing I can gather," he said.

Pho was taken by ambulance to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to UH Cleveland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead soon after his arrival.

Pho was a junior at KSU, majoring in computer science, with a concentration in game programming. He was from Ashtabula.

Jonathan Pho, Colin's father, said he understands Doherty's reasons for sentencing Brind to two years instead of three because Brind pleaded guilty rather than taking the case to trial.

But the grieving father said he would have preferred the maximum sentence because he does not believe Brind has shown enough remorse.

"So I do not think that two years is enough incarceration time to quote, unquote, rehabilitate him because he's a young kid," said Pho. "Two years is just a blip in his life. And so I believe that he would just go back to his same habits again and become a reckless, careless driver. So in my view, two years is not long enough.

"He has a future. And unfortunately, my son does not. And unfortunately, we could not press any stiffer charges like vehicular homicide or involuntary manslaughter, because none of those were present in the facts of the case. So pretty much we can settle only on the two years, which, again, I am not happy about. But at least, at least, he's incarcerated and at least hopefully, we'll learn from the two years."

According to a highway patrol crash report, evidence gathered during an investigation indicated that the scooter was in the right lane, but quickly moved into the left lane in front of the car, identified as a 2008 Dodge Charger owned by Brind. Evidence indicated that Brind attempted to swerve to avoid a collision, but struck the rear of the scooter.

Pho has said he disputes the implication that his son was at fault in the crash.

Pho says he is considering civil action against Brind but knows his chances of getting any monetary damages is slim.

