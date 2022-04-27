Man gets two years for t-boning another car at 86 mph

Apr. 27—A Cobb County judge sentenced a homeless man to two years in prison after he was convicted on a felony charge stemming from a 2019 wreck that seriously injured another man, the Cobb County District Attorney's Office announced.

Howard Wright, 46, caused a wreck in March of 2019 when the victim, John Nelson, was attempting to turn left onto Cooper Lake Road from South Cobb Drive, prosecutors said.

Wright was traveling north in a 2017 Dodge Challenger at 86 mph in a 45-mph zone when he t-boned Nelson's 2015 Volkswagen Passat. According to Wright's 2019 arrest warrant, Wright "accelerated at a high rate of speed" and never saw Nelson approaching the intersection.

The Smyrna Police Department responded to the scene and took Nelson to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, prosecutors said. At the time, Wright was charged with serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

As a result of the wreck, Nelson had to get 40 staples to his head, and the collision caused him "to not remember things and function his normal daily activities," according to the warrant.

A Cobb jury found Wright guilty of serious injury by vehicle. Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs sentenced Wright to 15 years, with two to be served in prison and 13 to be served on probation.

During sentencing, Nelson's wife of 37 years described how the wreck has shattered Nelson's outlook on life. Nelson himself said that, "It seems like since my head injury I can only feel irritability, anger, and dullness," according to prosecutors.

"We are hopeful that our victim's wish for Mr. Wright to never be able to inflict such pain on anyone else comes true with today's sentencing," said Marty First, a senior assistant district attorney who helped prosecute the case, in a news release.