Man gets year in Vernon incident; major charges dropped

Oct. 15—VERNON — A man who was facing major felony charges after being accused of trying to collect a $160 marijuana debt by pushing down a woman who was holding her 4-month-old daughter and showing a gun pleaded guilty Friday to much-reduced charges and got a one-year prison sentence.

Juan Manuel "Cuba" Nunez, 36, who has listed a Middletown address, pleaded guilty in Superior Court to a felony count of carrying a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of second-degree threatening.

Tolland State's Attorney Matthew Gedansky didn't pursue the charges Nunez had originally faced in the incident, which occurred in Vernon in February 2020. Those charges included home invasion, which carries 10 to 25 years in prison, and first-degree robbery, which carries up to 20 years.

Defense lawyer Tamar R. Birckhead said during the hearing that "there were a lot of credibility issues" with the prosecution's witnesses.

The woman who reported the incident admitted in a sworn statement to police that she lied about important details in her initial report to police. At first, she had falsely denied knowing Nunez and falsely claimed that her boyfriend wasn't present during the incident, according to a police affidavit.

Nunez was accused of stealing a gaming console during the incident. The prosecutor said Nunez later returned the console, leading to an attempt by the woman to withdraw the complaint.

After admitting her initial lies, the woman gave the following account of the incident, according to an affidavit by Vernon police Detective Mike Patrizz:

She said her boyfriend, who wasn't supposed to be at her home because of a family violence protective order, was sleeping upstairs on the morning of Feb. 21, 2020, when Nunez arrived to collect the $160. She said Nunez pushed past her, causing her to fall backward while holding her daughter, then went upstairs, found her sleeping boyfriend, and showed both of them the gun in his waistband.

She said he demanded the money, then went downstairs and took a gaming console.

She said Nunez left, and her boyfriend left shortly afterward.

During the initial police investigation, the woman showed Patrizz a Facebook message from Nunez to her boyfriend that she interpreted as a threat to her and her children as well as her boyfriend.

The woman consented to a search of her phone, which led to the discovery of a Facebook Messenger conversation with her boyfriend that led the detective to believe that her initial account of the incident had been untrue.

Judge Margaret M. Murphy ordered that Nunez get credit against his sentence for the time he has spent in jail since May 31. He had been free on bond for much of the time since his arrest in August 2020 but was jailed May 31 due to an arrest in an unrelated domestic case.

Nunez is facing a number of charges in other courts, including four counts of violating a standing criminal restraining order in Meriden, on which he is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Nunez asked the judge if the one-year sentence he received in the Vernon case would run concurrent with other sentences. The judge replied she couldn't say because she knew nothing about his other cases.

