A man was getting off a bus in Plantation. Then, he was shot multiple times

A man was getting off a bus in Plantation when he was shot multiple times Sunday evening.

Plantation police responded to a shooting near the 3800 block of West Broward Boulevard, spokesperson Chavez Grant said. And police believe the shooting was a result of a fight gone wrong.

The man, whose age is currently unknown, was shot by another adult male, Grant said.

It’s currently unknown if the suspect is in police custody.

The victim was transported to an nearby hospital for his injuries. Plantation Police’s investigation is still ongoing.

This report will be updated.