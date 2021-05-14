Man ghosts Chapel Hill woman who paid him for backyard work

"Where are you? Are you showing up today?" A Chapel Hill woman's contractor took the money and ran...and this contractor pleaded guilty to doing something very similar several years ago.

LAURA GRISHAM: He left the [INAUDIBLE] out in the rain. So that's all ruined.

DIANE WILSON: Work that was supposed to turn Laura Grisham's backyard into an oasis for she and her dogs.

LAURA GRISHAM: Which again, if you look closely--

DIANE WILSON: But instead--

LAURA GRISHAM: --they're not level or done correctly.

DIANE WILSON: --it was a job that went south.

LAURA GRISHAM: So I'm left with a bunch of garbage, refuse, junk, debris, and not even a quarter finished decks.

DIANE WILSON: She's left with this unfinished looked after she signed a contract for more than $32,000 with APEX company [? craft ?] [? and ?] [? design, ?] build, sell to construct two raised decks and walkways along with a screened in porch, privacy fence, and other landscaping items around the outside of her home. To get the job started, the contract required 60% down, which she paid the $19,659.

LAURA GRISHAM: I googled the company and didn't find anything.

DIANE WILSON: Well, work started. You can see progress was made on the fence along with other items. But all of a sudden, she says the contractor a no show.

LAURA GRISHAM: I texted, where are you? You showing up today? No response. I texted again, are you OK? Is there-- you know, are you in jail? Are you hurt?

DIANE WILSON: After not hearing from him, Laura googled the contractor's name Nick Boliva.

LAURA GRISHAM: Just sat in shock for a good five minutes.

DIANE WILSON: Hi, how are you, Nick? I'm Diane Wilson with ABC 11. Yeah. Can we talk to you about your company? Oh, no, no, no. Nick, wait. Come on. Seriously, Nick. You're not even gonna stay around after all that? Shocked because she saw numerous stories on Nick Boliva dating back to 2015--

- There's nothing done. It looked exactly like it was when I gave it to them two and a half months ago.

- He said he'd have it done in 10 days.

- He made all of those empty promises.

DIANE WILSON: --when he operated as a food truck builder. And we showed you--

- Just the destruction.

DIANE WILSON: --how he took thousands of from food truck owners and didn't complete their food trucks.

- Mostly sad.

DIANE WILSON: After our investigation, he paid several of his victims back and even pleaded guilty to a criminal charge related to our investigation. Now years later, he opened a new business, not involving food trucks, but as a contractor. That's how Laura found him.

LAURA GRISHAM: He's not welcome to come back to my property. He deceived me.

DIANE WILSON: Laura reached out to me. And I did some investigating. In North Carolina, it's required by law you must be licensed to do any job over 30 grand. The state licensing board for general contractors confirms Boliva nor his company is licensed. But as you can see, Laura's contract with Boliva is for more than 30 grand. I reached out to Boliva and got an immediate response via email saying, "Miss Grisham halted work on her project on her own. We have mailed her a fair invoice for the work completed and then subtracted that totally from her initial deposit, the remainder of which will be going back to her as soon as we get acceptance of the invoice total."

LAURA GRISHAM: He left, like, all this rubbish and refuse here.

DIANE WILSON: Laura said that's the first she's heard anything from Boliva since he stopped doing the work. But she does want her money back. It took some time, but Boliva agreed to refund Laura for the work he didn't do, which amounts to close to 12 grand. And while Boliva has stated he will refund Laura the money, she is still waiting for it. He also hasn't responded to how he's taking on jobs he's not licensed to do here in the state.

Now, this is a very good reminder. If you're looking to get any work done to your house, make sure you thoroughly research the company and also the owner's name. Check Yelp, Google reviews, the Better Business Bureau. The more research you do, the better. And also, if any jobs are worth more than 30 grand, make sure, check for yourself they are properly licensed to do that job. I'm [INAUDIBLE] Diane Wilson, ABC 11 Eyewitness News.