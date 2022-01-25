Man, girl shot at Riverwalk Inn in Portsmouth, police say

A man and girl were injured in a shooting at a Portsmouth hotel Monday night, according to police.

The Portsmouth Police Department responded to the Riverwalk Inn, located at 333 Effingham St., at 7:12 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Police said a juvenile female walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound sustained in the same shooting. Her injuries are not life threatening. Police did not give the girl’s age.

Police have released a video of an unidentified man who they said is the suspect.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect or incident to call 757-393-8536 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

