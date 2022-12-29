Man and girlfriend accused of armed robbery of Clovis payday loan business, cops say

Officers arrested a man and his girlfriend for allegedly robbing a Clovis payday loan business at gunpoint, police said.

The 34-year-old woman drove the 38-year-old man to Advance America on Shaw and Peach avenues about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday before he used a handgun to demand money, police said in a Thursday news release.

No one was injured but the employees were shaken by the crime, police said.

The employees handed over an undisclosed amount of money before the man left in the car his girlfriend drove, police said.

The man was caught on surveillance video running through a parking lot, police said. He was later found by detectives inside his car in Fresno.

Police said they subsequently arrested the woman.

Police said they found a loaded handgun in the man’s car, and detectives located the clothing he wore during the robbery that were placed in a trash can not far away.

The Fresno couple was booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of several felonies, including robbery and conspiracy.

The man could face additional charges related to the firearm because he was a convicted felon, police said.

Neither were still in custody on Thursday, records show.